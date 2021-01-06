Browns WR Rashard Higgins pleads not guilty to drag racing charge

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A defense attorney said two Cleveland Browns players deny they were drag racing Tuesday when they were stopped by Westlake police.

Wide receiver Rashard Higginsand offensive tackle Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing Tuesday morning, according to Westlake police.

“I can tell you from the tickets I can see, there is no speed indicated and from discussions , limited discussions, with my client I can tell you that their intention was not to race one another,” attorney Kevin Spellacy told the FOX 8 I-Team. “It may have appeared that way to the officer, that I am sure is a fine man, but that wasn’t their intent by any stretch. “

Spellacy, who represents Higgins, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf in Rocky River Municipal Court.

“Our officer was actually there because of a construction zone that was going on and he was just getting ready to block a lane so the workers can get into the road when he saw a couple cars racing up Crocker Road northbound,” said Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel .

Officers followed the vehicles and pulled both men over for the alleged traffic violation. Vogel said he did not know exactly how fast the two were driving.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Crocker Road.

“We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” the Browns told FOX 8 .

The police report also states officers searched Higgins vehicle “based on the smell of marijuana.”

Police said nothing was found inside the vehicle. A small amount of suspected marijuana was found inside Higgins pocket. The suspect marijuana was destroyed. He is not facing any charges in connection with the suspected marijuana and police said Higgins was not given any special treatment.

“It’s very common,” Vogel said. “Most of the time of it’s just a small amount we don’t investigate it any further. The person involved voluntarily gets rid of it before anymore action is taken.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: