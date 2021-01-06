Browns WR Rashard Higgins cited for drag racing

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was cited for drag racing Tuesday morning, according to Westlake police.
The 26-year-old was stopped at Crocker Road and Coventry Drive. Another vehicle was also cited.
The charge against Higgins was filed in Rocky River Municipal Court and his arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19.
“We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” the Browns told FOX 8 Tuesday evening.
