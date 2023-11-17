BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Former New York Jets quarterback, 38-year-old Joe Flacco, is working out with the Cleveland Browns in Berea Friday morning, according to Fox 8’s John Sabol.

Joe Flacco, who’s 18-3 all-time vs. Cleveland & 10-1 at #Browns Stadium (including conducting last year’s improbable win while w/ NYJ), is working out for the team today.



He flew into town last night. Andrew Berry wants to add a 3rd QB. Flacco turns 39 in January. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 17, 2023

Flacco is working out with the Browns just days after the Browns announced Deshaun Watson will be out for the season with a fracture in his shoulder that requires surgery.

The team also said this week that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the (6-3) Pittsburgh Steelers at (6-3) Cleveland Browns Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns also have QB PJ Walker on their roster.

Flacco won the 2013 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco played for the Jets last season.

