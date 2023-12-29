[In the player above, Browns legend Greg Pruitt talks about Cleveland’s Thursday night win against the Jets.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns fans celebrated Thursday night when Cleveland earned a wild-card spot in the playoffs by beating the New York Jets 37-20.

Celebrating a division title isn’t out of the question, but it’s going to take some luck, destiny and the Baltimore Ravens losing.

For the Browns to win the AFC North, the Ravens must lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, then the Ravens must also lose their last game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 7.

So if Baltimore loses their last two games and the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 7, Cleveland wins the division. That means the Browns would play the first-round playoff game at home.

But if the Ravens win this Sunday, the Ravens clinch the division and the Browns enter the postseason as a wild-card team and play on the road.

See a complete breakdown of the playoff scenario as it stands now on the NFL Playoff Picture page.