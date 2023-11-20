CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are on a winning streak, notching their 3rd win in a row over AFC North division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the second week in a row, the Browns won on a last second field goal, beating the Steelers 13-10.

And they did it without some big stars… Deshaun Watson is out for the season, so Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first NFL start.

He had “four completions in a row,” said former Browns running back Greg Pruitt Monday morning on FOX 8. “He moved the ball into field goal range and won a game.”

Who will get the start when the Browns head to Mile High Stadium in Denver Sunday is yet to be announced.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns takes a photo with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dustin Hopkins #7 and Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Hopkins kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal as Corey Bojorquez #13 holds in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“The way he ended the game gives him a second shot at starting,” Pruitt shared.

The Browns will reportedly sign 2012 Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, 38, to the practice squad Monday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Flacco is a 14-season veteran, and Pruitt says that could be a game changer for DTR and the Browns.

“Who can teach you better than a guy who’s actually been out there, who actually has been in all those situations… it’s going to be great for DTR,” he said.

The Broncos are 5-5 and host the Browns Sunday.

“Denver’s next, so Denver gotta go down,” Pruitt said Monday.

Pruitt also weighed in on the Browns’ shot at the playoffs.

“I don’t know what quarterback it’s going to be but if we can win 3 more games…”

The Browns move to 7-3 on the season, just 1 game behind the AFC North Division leader the Baltimore Ravens, who Cleveland beat last week.