(WJW/AP) – What does the future hold for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson?

It’s been a top question after Watson missed two games with an injured right shoulder and was then pulled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts following a hard hit.

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he expects Watson to be back in action and start in next week’s game at Seattle.

Former Browns Running Back Greg Pruitt says that might be part of the Browns strategy.

“The strategy is maybe you make the other teams prepare for him, and your backup quarterback meaning they may be less prepared. I don’t believe that I think they’re going to be bad for whoever you put back there,” said Pruitt.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker filled in for Watson on Sunday. The team rallied for a 39-38 victory. But, does Walker have the potential to carry the Browns to the playoffs?

“He’s got to get a little bit more accurate,” said Pruitt. “If we’re going to become a team that wins every week, we’ve got to keep getting better. We can’t repeat the same mistakes.”

Last week, Pruitt questioned Stefanski’s decision to give the team Monday off after their victory over the 49ers. Pruitt still questions that call.

“Monday is the day that you watch the game, and you review the game, and you correct your mistakes, and maybe we need those days, because some guys are still making the same mistakes,” said Pruitt. “

Next week, the Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks. Pruitt says the Browns can win, if they play smart.

“If we don’t beat ourselves, nobody can beat us. All of these teams that are staying in the games are a result of us either penalty outside defensively, or interception, or fumble. If we can control what we can control, and we can control that by playing smart, we’re a tough team to beat.”

The Browns (4-2) play at Seattle (4-2) on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.