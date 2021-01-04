Browns win is special moment for lifelong fan dying of cancer

CLEVELAND– (WJW)– The Browns victory launching the team into the playoffs is even sweeter for a fan now living in Savannah, Georgia who said watching a game in-person was his dying wish.

“I originally just put on a Browns forum on Reddit ‘Thanks guys, I just entered hospice, so I don’t have much time left but I just want to say thanks for being awesome fans go Brownies I’ll be watching up from above.'”

Tom Seipel said he didn’t expect anything to come from his post, but it quickly caught the attention of fans. After being contacted by the Dawgs of War podcast, he received a message from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield calling him an “inspirational man” and a “warrior.”

“He was, ‘Like, yea, keep fighting man,” Seipel said. “I was just, jaw dropping that was enough right there!”

Seipel learned he would have suite tickets to watch the game with his father courtesy of Emily Mayfield. Announcing the update on his YouTube page #SeipelStrong, he tried not to get emotional.

Seipel said he knows it’s just football, but the Browns win against the Steelers was a moment to forget about the years of struggle trying to beat cancer stage 4 renal cancer. The cancer spread to his lungs, bones, spine and adrenal gland. Seipel began hospice care in December.

“Diagnosed in November of 2017, had my kidney removed with a huge softball sized tumor in it while I was in Nicaragua. I’ve been fighting ever since,” he said.

The self-described missionary and pastor, who often traveled to help others, said it’s the kindness of the Mayfield family and Browns fans who lifted his spirits when he really needed a win.

