CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their first playoff game in 3 years.

Cleveland rested starters Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals to get ready for the postseason.

“We get the luxury of not having to play all of our players,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said on FOX 8 This Morning.

The Browns (11-6) play at AFC South champion Houston in the wild card round on Saturday.

Houston is being led by former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on January 6, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“He’s never been there. Not on this level. Not even in college,” Pruitt said of the young quarterback.

Stroud, 22, will be facing off with veteran Joe Flacco who is leading the Browns.

BEREA, OHIO – JANUARY 04: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 04, 2023 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The former Super Bowl MVP helped salvage what looked like a dismal season after multiple Browns stars had season-ending injuries.

Pruitt believes Flacco’s experience gives him the edge in the matchup.

“Nobody is more deserving than Cleveland fans,” Pruitt said of the Browns postseason run.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.