CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns starting quarterbacks usually talk to the media on Wednesdays ahead of Sunday games.

Deshaun Watson broke that tradition in his first week with the Browns as QB1.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski deflected dismissed questions from the media about Watson’s absence.

This Sunday with Watson leading the team has been a day in the making since he held his introductory press conference and held up his Browns jersey.

FOX 8 Sports reported Wednesday that Watson was in the locker room Wednesday while they interviewed his teammates, who are excited for the Watson-era of football.

But Watson himself did not talk. The Browns did not say whether Watson would talk before the team leaves for Houston.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw a pass during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Watson’s former team is statistically the worst team in the league, so it might be a good start for a guy who hasn’t played a regular season game in 700 days.

The Haslams hope Watson can put up the stats he did the season he played more than 700 days ago when he led the league in passing yards

He didn’t play in 2021; he was ruled out every game for “non-injury reasons/personal matter,” after more than 2 dozen women accused him of sexual assault.

Watson settled 23 of 25 lawsuits and has finished an 11-game suspension as punishment for the NFL investigation into claims of sexual misconduct against him by some of those women.

The I-Team has reported extensively on the investigation and the settlements that followed, along with the grand jury reports on the criminal cases that ultimately led to no charges against Watson.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women who sued Watson for sexual assault, says some of them will be at Sunday’s game.

“I would never encourage any of them to attend. Some never want to hear Watson’s name again. Others have put it in the past. Some are still angry. Others are defiant. Make me proud, they want to stand up and be counted rather than quietly go away. Good for them,” Buzbee told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Watson’s attorney didn’t respond to our request for comment about it.

Watson is now the face of the Browns franchise, so he’ll talk sometime.

Browns (4-7) kickoff in Houston (1-9-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday.