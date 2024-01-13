HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the only rookie starting quarterback to make the playoffs this season, and the 22-year-old will face off against the oldest QB in the postseason in Cleveland’s Joe Flacco, who turns 39 three days after the game.

Stroud will face the Browns for the first time. He missed Houston’s 36-22 loss to them on Dec. 24 while recovering from a concussion. The Texans were also missing rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 pick in the draft, and linebacker Blake Cashman in that game.

Cleveland knows it will be a challenge to contain Stroud, who has thrown for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns.

“He’s awesome,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I remember watching him early because we had some crossover tape and getting ready to play Baltimore. I know … that was his first game, and I think even in that game, you saw some plays and some throws where you knew right away that kid was really, really talented.”

Flacco went 4-1 as a starter to help the Browns to just their third playoff appearance since their 1999 expansion rebirth.

Flacco was asked about the importance of playoff experience.

“I’m sure there’s a level of importance to it in terms of letting the football game come to you,” he said. “Ultimately the most important thing in playoff games is executing your fundamentals to the highest degree.”

CAN COOPER HAVE ANOTHER GREAT GAME?

If Amari Cooper can play, as he deals with a heel injury, Houston might double-team him considering Cooper had a franchise record 265 yards receiving when the two teams played on Christmas Eve in a game the Browns won 36-22, but Houston was without some starters on defense in that game.

HOPKINS STILL GROUNDED

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was one of the best in the league this season, is out with a hamstring injury that forced Stefanski to go for 2-point conversions in the last Houston game and try to convert every fourth down in the second half. Things got so desperate that safety D’Anthony Bell kicked off.

At one point, tight end David Njoku begged Stefanski to let him kick. On Saturday, Riley Patterson, who kicked for Jacksonville in last year’s playoffs, will handle kicking duties.

KEY INJURIES FOR CLEVELAND:

Browns Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward hurt his knee in practice on Thursday and is questionable. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) will miss his third straight game. Browns Safety Grant Delpit returned to practice after missing four games but isn’t ready to play and Browns receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) is also out.