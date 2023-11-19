*The above video is about Deshaun Watson being out for the season*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Let’s start on a positive note. The Browns have managed their way to an impressive (6-3) record despite being hit with injuries to numerous key players, most notably quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That means rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m.

With Watson out for the season with impending shoulder surgery, Thompson-Robinson, who threw three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore on October 1, said he learned a lot from that experience.

“I mean, shoot, I know what to expect now,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I’ve been in an NFL game now, so I’m not stepping out there for the first time. I know all my keys, what to look at throughout game film, what to watch, who key players are on their defense, and everything now. So, I’m not just going out there wide-eyed anymore,” he said.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the 21-16 win over the New York Jets in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Browns Left Guard Joel Bitonio said Thompson-Robinson looked sharp in practice preparing for the Steelers. “I was working out and I saw him kind of moving around out there and he looked focused, he looked locked in,” Bitonio said.

“I know he had a chance in the (Baltimore game), and it wasn’t really a fair shot earlier in the year. So, this week I think he’s really focused and just trying to absorb the game plan and not do too much but do his job,” Bitonio said.

With the Browns dealing with several injuries on offense, including to right tackle Dawand Jones, what does the defense need to do to keep the Browns on track?

“Same thing we’ve been doing, finding a way to win, continuing to stay consistent in our studies, growing together as a team, and working as hard as we can during the week to improve on any blemishes or mistakes we make the week before,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garret.

The Browns not only lost to the Steelers 26-22 in their week two meeting, but they also lost star running back Nick Chubb to a leg injury that ended his season and resulted in surgeries. Since then running back Jerome Ford has stepped up. Ford ran for 107 yards in Cleveland’s 33-31 win against Baltimore last week.

The Steelers have a good running game of their own. Pittsburgh rushed for more than 200 yards in their 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers last week.

With that said, Sunday’s game could come down to who runs the ball better.