CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns (4-2) will try to make it three wins in a row when they play the Seahawks (4-2) in Seattle at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Browns running back Jerome Ford ran for 74 yards and scored a touchdown in last week’s 39-38 nailbiting win over the Colts. Ford ran for 84 yards the week before in a win over the 49ers, but he’s nursing an ankle injury and wasn’t 100% at practice this week. “I saw a limited player (Ford) in practice,” Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said.

“I mean, with all these guys that are working through injuries, we’ll make determinations. We’ll watch the tape and make determinations on how they look and then see where it lands,” Stefanski added.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is coming off one of the best games a Browns player has ever had with two strip-sacks, one resulted in a Browns score, a monster blocked field goal, broke up a key pass, and had nine tackles. Stefanski expects the Seahawks to put extra focus on a game plan for Garrett.

“He (Garrett) will have their attention.,” Stefanski said. “They may slide to him, they may put tight ends, plural over there, can put the back over there, but he gets their attention.”

Browns backup quarterback PJ Walker was given a contract and signed to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. That means no other team can sign him. When a player is on the practice squad, any other team in the league can sign and play him.

Stefanski, who named Walker as the starting QB for the Seattle game, said he continues to see improvement in Walker who has played a key role in the Browns last two wins while filling for the injured Deshaun Watson.

I think he’s (Walker) like any player he is getting comfortable in the scheme with his teammates and all those things. I mean, it’s not easy for any player, particularly a quarterback, to play catch up and understand different nuances to your scheme, certainly nuances to your teammates. So, he’s worked real hard at that.” Stefanski said.

Seattle QB Geno Smith helped his team beat the Arizona Cardinals last week. According to NFL statistics, Smith already has thrown for 1,391 yards and seven touchdowns this season and Seattle is 2nd in the NFL in run defense.

If the game comes down to kicking, the Brows have the edge with kicker Dustin Hopkins who made all four field goal attempts, including three from 50-plus yards during the Browns victory in Indianapolis. He set an NFL record with at least one 50-plus yard field goal in five consecutive games and connected on a 58-yard field goal.