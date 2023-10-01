CLEVELAND (WJW) — Defense wins championships. If that old adage from legendary football coach Paul Bear Bryant carries weight, then the Cleveland Browns are headed in the right direction.

But when the Browns battle the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, they’ll arguably face the best quarterback they’ve seen so far this young season.

“He (Lamar Jackson) is one of the best athletes in the NFL that just happens to play the quarterback position,” said Browns first-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Sports Illustrated said the Browns defense “is among one of the best defenses in the NFL.”

Statistics confirm that. The Browns’ defense has allowed the fewest yards through three games in the NFL since 1999.

That defense will be put to the test Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium when the Browns, who have a record of (2-1), play the Baltimore Ravens, also (2-1).

While there are some reports that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is likely to start today’s game, fans are waiting to hear an official update from the Browns. Watson was listed as questionable due to tweaking his right shoulder in practice last week.

Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t just a prolific passer but also a powerful runner who scrambles well out of the pocket.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“Lamar Jackson is able to make plays with his feet and with his arms which means to potentially having to cover guys longer than usual and not letting any guys run free off of second chances,” said Browns safety Denzel Ward.

“You never want to play scared going against any opponent,” said Browns Linebacker Anthony Walker Junior. “He (Lamar Jackson) presents a different challenge. So you have to be a little smarter in how you rush and how you contain him. But at the end of the day, you still have to be aggressive.”

According to NFL.COM , the Browns’ offense has 64 first downs this season compared to the opponent having 21 first downs.

That shows the Browns are playing well on offense and defense, but the Browns’ offense committed key turnovers in their 27-3 win against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

“If we don’t turn the ball over we usually win the game it’s like 80 percent hit rate or something like that,” Browns Guard Joe Bitonio said