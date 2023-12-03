*The above video is a recent story about a former Browns player who is now a “Heart Warrior”

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are coming off a Rocky Mountain low as they land in the City of Angels.

The Browns not only lost 29-12 against Denver last week but they also lost QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson who is still dealing with a concussion suffered in the Broncos game.

That means 38-year-old Joe Flacco, 16th year with the NFL, is the starting quarterback when the Browns (7-4) and the Rams (5-6) meet up Sunday at 4 p.m. on Fox 8.

FLACCO’S ARM STRENGTH

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said after practice this week that on a scale of 1 to 5 for arm strength…Flacco is a 5.

“My arm feels good. Besides that, I don’t think about the strength of it. I’m just trying to make the throws,” Flacco said. “I’m trying to make the throws with touch. I’m worried about being on time, in rhythm and those things more than I am about how strong the arm is getting,” Flacco said.

“He (Flacco) looks good. He throws a very pretty ball. I don’t know if it’s intentional or what, but when he drops back and he lets it go, the whole motion is like poetry in motion. It looks good,” receiver Amari Cooper said.

THE STAFFORD EFFECT

The Browns defense will face Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford who is coming off of a 4-TD game in a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“He’s (Stafford) one of the best throwers of the football, number one in the league right now,” Van Pelt said. “He has tremendous accuracy… he’s really good with his eyes, looking defenders off.”

BROWNS DEFENSE NEEDS ROAD WORK

The Browns defense has been one of the best in the NFL when they play home games but on the road…not so much. Three of the Browns four losses were on the road in which their opponent scored at least 24 points and while they beat the Colts in Indianapolis, Indy still racked up 38 points. So why the speed bumps for the dee on the road at times?

“Yeah, really not 100% sure. I mean, obviously, the home crowd (in Cleveland) helps us.” said Browns defensive coordinator Alex van Pelt.

“Our home crowd helps our pass rush. We feed off of the excitement from the crowd,” he said.

BROWNS CORNERBACKS NEED A “BOUNCE BACK” GAME

Playing better defense starts with the Browns cornerbacks like Greg Newsome. “Our corners particularly Greg (Newsome), he knows he didn’t play his best game against Denver, and he has a lot of pride as a player. He has a lot of confidence as a player, and I would expect him to bounce back well in this game.” Van Pelt said.

LOS ANGELES SUNDAY WEATHER

The weather in Los Angeles for Sunday’s game calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees.