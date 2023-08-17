(WJW) — It’s game day for the Cleveland Browns.

Their third preseason game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game ends the Browns’ weeklong trip in Philadelphia. Both teams wrapped up joint practices Wednesday.

Tonight, don’t expect to see the big-name players on the field.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will be resting those players, so you’ll see plenty of backups against the Eagles.

Expect to see the same type of game plan and players the Browns had against the Jets two weeks ago.

The big players to watch are Cade York and rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. York, who missed field goals in each of the two preseason games, didn’t miss a single kik on Wednesday against the Eagles. Thompson-Robinson will get the start at quarterback.

The Browns will be back in Berea this weekend to resume training camp. There are four open practices left.