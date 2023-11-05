*The above video shows Myles Garrett recently having fun with his unique Halloween display

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On a positive note, the Browns have won two of their last three games. Those games were exciting and nail-biters considering they all were decided by only four points or under.

Cleveland (4-3) hosts Arizona (1-7) Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Arizona Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak and are averaging only 18 points per game, according to NFL statistics.

The Browns’ defense was one of the best in the league until last Sunday’s 24-20 loss to Seattle when Cleveland gave up plenty of yardage in the red zone. The defense needs to play more physical especially when teams get inside Cleveland’s 20-yard line, coaches said.

“We have to do a better job of stopping the run. I think that’s probably the biggest thing,” Browns Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz said.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 29: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Browns’ offensive line is improving in benefiting the Browns’ running backs, according to Left Guard Joe Bitonio.

“Last two games we ran the ball pretty well and we’re trying to keep building on that,” Bitonio said. “Our offensive line’s back and obviously Jack (Conklin) is still not the offensive line, but the guys that have been starting are back and working together so it’s been good.”

Conklin is still dealing with an injury.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt aired his frustration after the Seattle game for not getting the ball in the 4th quarter last Sunday. He said Stefanski talked with him about that.

“No hard feelings. We both want to win,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he didn’t know the reason why he didn’t get the ball in the 4th quarter.

“Yeah. I don’t really know why, but we’re moving on. We’re ready to find a way to win this game,” Hunt said.