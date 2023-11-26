*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns plan to stay out west for the next two games, but it won’t be any vacation. The team will fly right to L.A. after the Denver game Sunday instead of flying back to Cleveland so players can be well rested.

But first, the (7-3) Browns need to take care of some business in the Mile-High-City. The (5-5) Broncos are looking for their fifth straight win.

DENVER TAKEAWAYS

“The story with their (Denver) four-game winning streak is the turnover margin because they’re doing a great job of getting the football, I think 13 take aways in the last five games, which is incredible,” said Cleveland Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

DTR WILL FACE THE NOISE

Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson- Robinson is about to play in what’s considered one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL.

“When you go into these stadiums that are that loud, there are certain things you have to do offensively to communicate and that’s in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, and on the sideline,” Stefanski said.

The pressure for DTR to play well, naturaly gets stepped up a notch, after the Browns signed veteran QB Joe Flacco.

“Dorian needs to focus on his job. That’s what he’s done his whole time he’s been here. He’s done a great job…we had to add a quarterback…but as far as it relates to Dorian’s preparation, nothing changes,” Stefanski said.

RUSSELL WILSON IS ON A ROLL

The Browns have the #1 rated defense in the NFL but will face Denver QB Russell Wilson who put up some eye popping stats during the Broncos four game winning streak. Wilson threw for 760 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions on a 73 percent pass completion rate in that stretch.

“Denver has a good running team. Russell (Wilson) does a great job with the ball and he doesn’t really turn it over. So, we’re going to have to be queued in for all the stuff that they come with,” said Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki.

JUST BREATHE

The thinner air in that Denver altitude is always an adjustment for the road team like Cleveland in this case. DTR, who played for UCLA, played road games in Colorado.

“I played down in Boulder…I think just getting in the altitude room, getting some extra conditioning out to practice, just kind of taking it upon yourself to make sure that you’re in shape.”

But, will Cleveland leave Denver feeling that Rocky Mountain high?

GAMETIME WEATHER

The weather in Denver has been brutally cold with snow but Sunday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high near 40.

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME

Cleveland plays at Denver Sunday at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.