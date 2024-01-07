*Related video above: The Browns’ first playoff game is on the road but a home playoff game isn’t out of the question if they win the wild card game*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The (11-5) Browns VS (8-8) Bengals game Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati is meaningless as far as the playoff picture, but with a win the Browns would have 12 wins for the first time since 1986… 38 years ago.

As Cleveland rests players for this last regular season game, combined with injuries at quarterback earlier this season, they signed a practice squad quarterback in Jeff Drsikel from Arizona to start Sunday against the Bengals. The Browns are Driskel’s sixth team in five years.

The Browns are not playing QB Joe Flacco who seemingly parachuted into Cleveland in December, gifting the team four wins during the holiday season while wrapping up a Wild Card playoff spot.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Myles Garrett will also not play, which means the Brown’s defense will have to contain Bengals versatile running back Joe Mixon without Garrett. Mixon has run for eight TDs and has caught two TDs this season.

The Brown’s secondary will be put to the test by Cinci receiver Ja’Marr Chase who has seven touchdowns in 15 games.

After Bengals star QB Joe Burrow had a season-ending injury, backup Jake Browning is attracting a lot of attention throwing for nine touchdowns in his eight games, leaving Stefanski impressed.

“Jake (Browning) has done a nice job. You know, I had Jake in Minnesota. He’s a person I think very highly of and he’s had a ton of success in his life. So not shocked by the success he’s having this season,” Stefanski said.

“I think he’s running their offense well. There are subtle differences between what they’re doing with Jake versus what they’re doing with (Joe) Burrow, just schematically. But he’s doing a nice job,” Stefanski added.

Despite Browns players who will be held out of the game, this will be no picnic for Cinci as they’ll need to deal with Browns receiver David Njoku who has been making impressive catches and has six TDs. Meanwhile, Kareem ran for nine touchdowns in 14 games.

Win or lose Sunday against the Bengals, Cleveland will play the AFC South champ next weekend. That could be either Jacksonville, Houston or Indianapolis.