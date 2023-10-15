*Above video shows the long list of Browns quarterbacks who played in a game for the Browns since the franchise returned to the league in 1999*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Windy conditions could be a factor in the passing game when the Cleveland Browns take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Scattered lake effect showers could be hit-and-miss during the game, especially in the second half.
With Deshaun Watson missing his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder, P.J. Walker will make his Cleveland debut. Walker made seven starts over three seasons with Carolina and was moved ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson earlier this week. Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions while filling in for Watson two weeks ago.
49ers QB Brock Purdy threw a career-high four TD passes last week to improve to 10-0 as a starter in the regular season.
San Fran defensive end Nick Bosa has had back-to-back stellar seasons but so far this season Bosa only has 1 1/2 sacks through five games.
In their overall series, the Browns are 7-2 at home against San Fran and won three straight in Cleveland