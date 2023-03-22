**Related Video Above: New Cleveland Browns stadium? Possibility sparks heated debate.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves in the off season, with a new wide receiver coming our way.
The Browns are trading a draft pick for the New York Jets’ Elijah Moore, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport originally reported, calling him a “new threat in Cleveland.”
FOX 8’s John Sabol says Moore is who the Browns have been looking for in this off season, after not landing a veteran receiver in free agency.
The 22-year-old, who went to Ole Miss, was originally drafted by the Jets in 2021 in the second round. He already has 80 catches and six touchdowns in his NFL career.