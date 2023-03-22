**Related Video Above: New Cleveland Browns stadium? Possibility sparks heated debate.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves in the off season, with a new wide receiver coming our way.

The Browns are trading a draft pick for the New York Jets’ Elijah Moore, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport originally reported, calling him a “new threat in Cleveland.”

New York Jets’ Elijah Moore in action before of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FOX 8’s John Sabol says Moore is who the Browns have been looking for in this off season, after not landing a veteran receiver in free agency.

#Browns get that speedy, slot WR in Elijah Moore they’ve been looking for. He’s under contract for the next 2 years making less than $2M.



CLE gives up its 2nd Rd, #42 but gets #Jets’ 3rd Rd #74.

Moore gives them ‘more’ (no pun intended) than what they could’ve got in the draft. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) March 22, 2023

The 22-year-old, who went to Ole Miss, was originally drafted by the Jets in 2021 in the second round. He already has 80 catches and six touchdowns in his NFL career.