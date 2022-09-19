CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Anyone inside FirstEnergy Stadium or watching on TV was just as stunned after Cleveland blew a two-touchdown lead in the final 1:55 and lost 31-30 to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Browns (1-1) were moments from their first 2-0 start in 29 years when the floor fell out from under them. An epic collapse, even by Cleveland’s lowly standards.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and players are talking to the media now about the game.

Here’s a live blog of their comments:

Defensive end Denzel Ward

Ward on what the Browns' intention to "clean up" means: "Its communication-wise. In practice, we go through periods where we have crowd noise. … When we're on the defense, guys get the call and we gotta spread the call around to the entire defense. Everyone doesn't get the exact call and that's what messed things up in the game."

On fans booing the team: "That's their decision. We just go out there trying to find a way to win. … We just gotta find a way to be better and try to get a win."

On the team sticking together: "We were in the game, we just gotta find a way to finish. That's our plan for next game: Find a way to communicate and find a way to win a game."

On the miscommunications: "I think it's an easy fix. We just gotta make sure we overcommunicate when we're out there and make sure everybody's on the same page."

Guard Joel Bitonio

Bitonio said Sunday’s game was “up there” with the most frustrating losses of his career. But nobody’s “pointing fingers.”

Bitonio said Sunday's game was "up there" with the most frustrating losses of his career. But nobody's "pointing fingers."

On the mood inside the locker room: "I think everybody's in the right mindset. I think if you weren't still disappointed in the performance yesterday, I think there'd be an issue with that. But I think guys are ready to move on and make it 1 and 0 this week."

He said he felt Quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked "really sharp" Sunday.

He said it can be "tough" to get ready for a mid-week game after one day of practice, but it's all about "getting your body back" and ready to play.

On the fans booing: "They're obviously disappointed. I've been here nine years now. I've been booed at least once every year. They spent their hard-earned money in support of the team and they're disappointed, just like we're disappointed. You love the fans and the support they give. It's a frustrating aspect to it. … Hopefully we don't give them a reason to boo in the future. … The game bothered me more than the fans."

Safety Grant Delpit

On who was supposed to give coverage on the Jets’ 66-yard touchdown pass: “I’m not gonna play the blame game on my teammates, so I’m just gonna leave it at ‘communication error.'”

“I’m not gonna play the blame game on my teammates, so I’m just gonna leave it at ‘communication error.'” On how to resolve communication issues: “Just make sure we talk and everybody’s on the same page. … It’s early in the season so it’s happening now — it’s better than happening later. We can get it fixed.”

A home opener with the usual pomp and plenty of positives before an energized, sellout crowd will instead be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Leading 30-17 with 1:55 left, the Browns missed an extra point, gave up a 66-yard TD pass with 1:22, failed to recover an onside kick and then let Joe Flacco finish them with a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left.

Cleveland’s last chance ended when Jacoby Brissett, who played the final few minutes on a sore ankle, threw an interception with six seconds to go.

As Flacco dropped to his knee at mid-field — directly on top of Cleveland’s elf logo making its comeback debut — to run out the clock, the Jets celebrated wildly on their sideline while some in the home crowd let the Browns know how they felt.

“I mean the more disappointing thing was the booing at the end,” said star defensive end Myles Garrett. “It was not the most optimal ending that we’d want. Of course we’d want to win. Of course we wanted to play out the game and it end 30-16 or 30-17 or whatever it was, we get a pick or a strip-sack and end the game.

“But that’s not always how it goes.”

The Browns have little time to dwell on their collapse. They host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.