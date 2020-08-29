Browns to move practice to FirstEnergy Stadium as they continue to prepare for first game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are two weeks away from opening the season at Baltimore, and on Sunday they will head to FirstEnergy Stadium where they will continue their training.

For most coaches and rookies, it will be their first time playing in their new home.

“What we want to do is kind of get in there, get our uniforms on and get what it feels like coming out of that locker room,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “Some guys, myself included, have not spent a lot of time in that building so that is kind of what we are thinking. It will look like a normal practice for most of it, and then we will go to a move-the-ball competitive-period type drill.”

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

J.W. Johnson, Dee Haslam and Jimmy Haslam during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

The Browns are planning a second trip to the stadium in the near future which will serve as a dress rehearsal since there are no preseason games this year.

“The second time we get in there, we will really use it as a dress rehearsal, both literally with them wearing the uniforms but we will have headsets on, the scoreboard and all of that. Just use that as a dress rehearsal both for our staff and for our players,” he said.

The Browns will hold their first home game of the 2020 season on Thursday, September 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: