Browns to face off against Steelers in first playoff game next Sunday night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are celebrating an exciting victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers but the hard work isn’t over just yet.

The rivals will battle once again in the AFC wild card round at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Heinz Field.

The Browns are eager to prove themselves after ending their 18 year drought on Sunday. The last time they were in the playoffs was back in 2002.

“The weight isn’t off our shoulders just by making it to the playoffs, we’ve got a ticket to the dance, but if you want to dance with the pretty girl, you’ve got to make it to the end,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Sunday’s game.

Three of the four teams from the AFC North all made the playoffs, including the Steelers, Ravens and the Browns.

