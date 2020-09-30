Browns-themed Nike sneakers go on sale at DICK’S Sporting Goods Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns fans will now have another way to show their pride thanks to Nike, who is releasing customized team sneakers Thursday as part of a new collection.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 features the Browns logo with orange and brown accents.

  • Courtesy of 160/90

They’re available for purchase at DICK’s Sporting Goods both online and in-store via contactless curbside pick up. You can learn more about that here.

The shoes will cost $129.99 and come in adult sizes for both men and women.

