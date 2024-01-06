*Related Video Above: Browns legend Greg Pruitt talks about Joe Flacco and the Browns’ recent stellar play*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Consider this: out of 16 teams in the AFC, the Browns have the second most wins with a record of (11-5), yet they’ll still have to go on the ROAD to play their Wild Card game against a team that is currently only (9-7). AND one of those teams could be Jacksonville, a team the Browns beat in December.

NO HOME FIELD FOR YOU

No one said sports is fair, but how does that scenario make you feel?

A divisional winner gets home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, even if it has a worse record than the Wild Card team, in this case, the Cleveland Browns.

Oh, by the way, a Browns’ victory over the Bengals Sunday would give Cleveland 12 wins, and the Browns would STILL have to go on the road: no home-field advantage for you.

TEAMS ASKED NFL TO CHANGE PLAYOFF FORMAT

Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers, and other teams before that, asked the NFL not to automatically guarantee a division winner home-field advantage over a Wild Card team, especially if the division winner has a losing record, for instance, if it goes (7-9).

The NFL hasn’t agreed, but perhaps it should consider that a Wild Card team with more wins than a division winner, or perhaps with at least two more wins than a division winner should get a home-field advantage, which of course means ADVANTAGES like getting fired-up by your home crowd and not having to travel to name just a couple reasons that helped the Browns go a remarkable (8-1) at HOME this season.

AFC SOUTH OPPONENTS

The Browns will play the AFC South champ next weekend. That could be either Jacksonville, Houston, or Indianapolis.

Baltimore is the only AFC team with more wins (13-3). Browns and Dolphins both have 11 wins.

The (11-5) Browns play their last regular season game Sunday at 1 p.m. against the (8-8) Bengals in Cincinnati.