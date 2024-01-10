*The above video recently shows what to know about the Browns playoff game*

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Two NFL teams from one of the longest-running rivals in Pro Football history are about to get special attention at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The HOF will salute the Browns with its own exhibit. “A tribute to the Cleveland Browns, an organization celebrating anniversaries of its 1964 and 1954 NFL championships and other milestones this year, will be unveiled this spring,” according to HOF officials.

It’s not only the Orange & Brown getting some extra love, but the Black & Gold as well.

“A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold” is scheduled for public opening at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20, the multi-area exhibit marks the first time all six of the franchise’s Vince Lombardi Trophies, six Super Bowl rings and the Bronze Busts of 27 individuals who contributed to the success of those who wore the iconic black and gold jerseys will be together under one roof,” HOF officials announced Wednesday.

Pittsburgh’s exhibit will run daily through Feb. 19.

HOF officials didn’t give a date for when the Browns exhibit will be displayed.

The first time the two rivals met was 73 years ago on October 7, 1950, and the Browns won, beating the Steelers 30 to 17.