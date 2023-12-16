*The above video shows Browns legend Greg Pruitt recently talking about the impact of Joe Flacco on the team*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns star defensive player Myles Garrett has been fined $25,000 by the NFL for “public criticism of officiating.”

Garrett, a defensive end, was fined for making critical remarks about the officiating crew after last week’s game against Jacksonville, a person familiar with the league’s fine, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Garrett said the officiating in that game was “awful” and the refs could’ve called more penalties against Jacksonville,he added.

The Browns beat the Jaguars 31-27 last Sunday.

The (8-5) Browns host the (5-8) Bears Sunday 1 p.m. You can watch the game on Fox 8.