BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns added QB Felix Harper to the roster after a tryout during the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

The Fairburn, Ga. native who stands at 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs., is an undrafted rookie out Alcorn State.

#Browns brought in two rookie QBs (Felix Harper and Jake Fromm) to rookie minicamp.



Team decided to sign one of them: Harper out of Alcorn State.



191 passes, 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns & 47.1 QBR in 2021.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 15, 2022

Harper led the Alcorn football team to a 6-2 SWAC record in 2021, completing 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns.