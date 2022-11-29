CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive tackle Myron Cunningham to their practice squad.

Cunningham is a 2016 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Over the last three years, he started 33 games on the offensive line at the University of Arkansas and graduated with a degree in December 2020.

The Houston Texans originally signed Cunningham as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time on the New York Jet’s practice squad this season.

Cunningham, who stands at 6’6″ and 325 pounds, was one of 324 prospects to attend the NFL combine in March. At the combine, Cunningham ran a 5.38 40-yard dash.