CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ahead of the Browns vs. the Bengals game Monday night, a handful of Cleveland players showed up to work wearing a Halloween costume.

From Ninja Turtles to Power Rangers, see the fantastic creativity in the photo gallery below:

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns arrives dressed up as a character from “Stranger Things” before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns arrives dressed as a character from the anime series, “Demon Slayer,” before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns arrives dressed as a Power Ranger before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns arrives dressed as Julius Caesar before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: D’Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns arrives dressed as a character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Don’t worry, all of the players were in their regular player garb by the time the game kicked off, but no word on what they’ll be wearing for postgame interviews.

