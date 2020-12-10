Browns set to host Ravens for Monday Night Football, but what about Ohio’s curfew?

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the need for a curfew extension above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens for Monday Night Football, but could Ohio’s overnight curfew, which is set to be extended, change all that?

We are just days away from the Browns playoff push in primetime.

“As a fan, I absolutely love it, I’m ecstatic. There aren’t too many times I’ve got to watch the Browns on Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football,” said Geoff Moyse, who owns Razzle’s Bar and Grill in Olmsted Falls.

But primetime might not be the best time for local bars and restaurants due to the Ohio’s current curfew order, which Governor DeWine said he plans to extend Thursday.

“As somebody in the bar business, with the times right now, it’s very different. I kind of like the Sunday one o’clock or four o’clock games,” said Moyse.

Moyse says the game start of 8:15 p.m. will most definitely affect business.

“Because of the curfew, we are doing our last call at 9:30 and people are out the doors by 10. As you know, Monday Night Football goes until 11:30, even midnight. There are a lot of people who aren’t even going to come for the half because they want to get comfy at home,” said Moyse.

DeWine said he plans to address the overnight curfew being extended Thursday, as it’s set to run out this week.

When asked if the Monday night game at FirstEnergy Stadium would be affected or if the team is exempt from the order, the governor’s press secretary said he did not have any details to provide at this time.

The Browns did not respond to FOX 8’s request for comment.

