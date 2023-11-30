*The above video is a recent story about a former Browns player helping Cleveland athletes with heart check-ups*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL had the Browns and Bears game as a TBA on the schedule all season but has now announced the day and time.

Before the season, the NFL said the game would be either Saturday, December 16, or Sunday, December 17 in Cleveland, and the game could’ve been at 1 p.m., 4. p.m., or 8 p.m.

Now we know, the game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The time for Cleveland’s last game of the season against the Bengals in Cincinnati is still a TBA. The game was always scheduled for Sunday, January 7, but the NFL still needs to choose the start of that game.

