Browns say Odell Beckham Jr.’s knee surgery a success, expected back in 2021

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns said star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent a successful surgery to repair his ACL on his left knee.

Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida performed the operation. The team said OBJ is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.

Beckham, who just turned 28 last week, suffered the season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati. He fought through injuries for much of last season. He looked like he returned to form this year, logging 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns (5-3) are coming off a bye week and host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.

