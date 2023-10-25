*Above video is a recent story about how a Browns fan keeps track of QB’s who started for the team since 1999*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW0 — Play well as a backup quarterback and you shall be rewarded.

The Cleveland Browns have signed QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

That means not only does Walker have a new contract, but it also means “No other team can sign him,” according to Fox 8’s s P.J. Ziegler.

When a player is on the practice squad, any other team in the league can sign and play him on their team.

Walker played a key role in helping the Browns win their last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts while Browns starter Deshaun Watson dealt with injuries.

The Browns play the Seahawks on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Seattle.