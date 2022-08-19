(WJW) – Prices for Cleveland Browns resale tickets have seen the second largest drop in the NFL from last season, according to TicketIQ.

The resale ticket site reports Browns tickets are down 31% on the secondary market going into the 2022 season, ahead of the Washington Commanders, whose tickets fell 37% from the 2021 season. Resale tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals rose 37%, the largest reported increase.

The average price for Browns tickets was $296 on Friday, Aug. 19, according to the site, with prices ranging from just $7 for the Brown’s preseason game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Aug. 21, to $141 for the Sept. 11 game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

The most expensive team in the league is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose secondary market ticket price is $691. The cheapest is the Houston Texans, at $197.