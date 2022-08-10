CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

FOX 8’s Johns Sabol says Grant will be out for the season after MRI results confirm he suffered a left torn Achilles in yesterday’s training camp.

Sabol showed video of Grant being carted off the field Tuesday during 1-on-1 drills.

Another WR down for the #Browns.

Jakeem Grant getting carted off with a left lower left leg injury. Injury occurred during 1-on-1 drills. WR room just can’t catch a break. Tough blow for Grant who was having a great camp.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/ZSnfc5Exmu — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 9, 2022

“I really feel awful for Jakeem. We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The 29-year-old Pro Bowl punt returner/wide receiver was signed in the offseason to a three-year contract, coming to Cleveland from the Chicago Bears.

The deal struck was reportedly worth $13.8 million dollars.

The Cleveland Browns first preseason game is Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.