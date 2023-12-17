*The above video shows Browns great Greg Pruitt talking about Joe Flacco’s potential to lead Cleveland*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Justin Fields is hoping this visit to Cleveland goes better than his previous one. Chicago’s quarterback was sacked nine times in his first start against the Browns in 2021.

The Browns are in the thick of the AFC playoff race despite a tidal wave of injuries to key players. This week alone they lost both starting offensive tackles.

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH:

DE Myles Garrett. He set a franchise record with 4 1/2 sacks the previous time he faced Fields and the Bears. The All-Pro has been stuck on 13 sacks for three weeks, and after being blanked last week Garrett was highly critical of the officiating as he felt the Jaguars got away with holding — and more. Garrett’s been dealing with a shoulder injury.

KEY MATCHUP

Bears WR DJ Moore vs. Cleveland’s secondary. Moore is Chicago’s top playmaker (76 catches, seven TDs) and will require extra attention from the Browns, who are expected to have top cornerback Denzel Ward after he missed three games with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland’s linebackers have had issues with tight ends. Jacksonville’s Evan Engram had 11 catches for 95 yards and two TDs last week.

KEY INJURIES:

The Browns had another rough week on the injury front, losing starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Dawand Jones (knee), S Grant Delpit (groin), DT Maurice Hurst (pectoral) and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) with season-ending injuries. … RBs Jerome Ford (wrist) and Kareem Hunt (groin) were both limited in practice. … Browns DT Jordan Elliott (concussion) could hurt last week.

SERIES NOTES:

Two of the league’s most storied franchises first met in 1951. But despite their rich histories and proximity, Chicago and Cleveland are meeting for just the 18th time. … Browns are 8-2 at home against the Bears.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME:

Cleveland is trying to make the postseason for just the second time since 2002. … The Browns are 6-1 at home, outscoring opponents 141-60 in the six wins.

The (8-5) Cleveland Browns host the (5-8) Chicago Bears Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium