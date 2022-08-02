BEREA, Ohio (AP / WJW) — Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has temporarily moved into the starting spot following Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Brissett also started for New England, Indianapolis and Miami, which all had him in a backup role before he was forced to start due to suspensions, injuries or in the Colts’ case, Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2019.

The 29-year-old Brissett’s ability to jump in in a pinch is one of the reasons Cleveland signed him a day after trading for Watson.

“Since I have been in this league, it has been the next man up. That was the case my rookie year. Like you said, it has been that way since I have been in the league. That experience obviously helps with not only the playing but also the mindset of understanding of like, ‘Hey, you have to be ready whenever your number is called,” Brissett said.