Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he will stand for national anthem to ‘show respect, love and unity’

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 15: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns gets ready to run onto the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will stand for the national anthem at Sunday’s game.

Mayfield shared his decision on Twitter Saturday.

He says that after watching Thursday’s Chiefs versus Texans match and the Miami Dolphins’ recently released video that he has chosen to stand for both the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand,” Mayfield wrote. “With that being said, I am choosing to stand for both anthems to show respect, love, and unity to everybody involved.”

Mayfield says he will respect all of his teammates no matter what decision they choose to make. Adding that “change takes all of us being together.”

“My heart is even more passionate than it was months ago, due to the fact that we are not close to being where our country needs to be,” Mayfield continued. “I love this country, but these challenges and adversity are an opportunity for much needed change for issues that have been going on for far too long. It is going to come down to how we handle adversity and taking advantage of our opportunities.”

Mayfield’s announcement comes as several NFL players — and the entire Miami Dolphins team — are making decisions about whether they will or will not be kneeling at their first game of the 2020 season.

