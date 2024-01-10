[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage of a police dispatcher who outsmarted a scammer and got back a Westlake senior citizen’s $10,000.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns‘ postseason hopes are exciting for both local football fans and ticket scammers.

Buyer beware, said Cleveland’s Better Business Bureau.

The bureau found tickets being advertised locally via Craigslist by a New York-based reseller. Though the listing includes a BBB Accredited Business Seal with an “A-plus” rating, its actual rating through the bureau is a C-minus, making it ineligible for accreditation.

It’s also had 11 complaints in the last three years, according to the bureau’s website.

The reseller’s website on Wednesday afternoon offered tickets for the Browns’ Saturday first-round playoff game against the Texans in Houston starting at just under $100. But tickets are expected to go for much more than that, according to the bureau.

“Fans must use extreme caution when purchasing tickets and NFL merchandise,” President and CEO Sue McConnell is quoted in a news release. “Scammers are expected to bait potential victims by offering attractive prices on great seats and NFL-branded items.”

The bureau offered some tips for protecting your wallet:

Does the deal seem too good to be true?

Then it probably is.

Playoff tickets are expected to start at about $125 on the resale market, according to the bureau. In the past, the price for Browns playoff ticket has pushed into the thousands of dollars.

“Be cautious of enticing offers that are significantly less than the going rate,” the release reads.

Use official websites

Be wary of ticket deals on sites like Craigslist, on social media or on online marketplaces. They’re often scams.

“Some may even resemble offers from friends when a social media account has been hacked,” the release reads.

Instead, buy from official sites like ClevelandBrowns.com/tickets or official ticket brokers like Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek.

Research companies

Before buying from a ticket reseller, check them out on BBB.org to see if they have a business profile or if they’ve been reported as a scam.

You should also make sure you understand the company’s refund and buyer protection policies before whipping out the credit card.

Verify contact information

Is EZFastTickets.net legit? No, we just made that up.

But the bureau suggests running the website address or mailing address of a ticket reseller through a search engine to see if they’re a genuine company.

Never wire money or send prepaid cards

If you’re asked to send payment for tickets in the form of a prepaid debit card or gift card or a wire transfer, then it’s almost guaranteed to be a scam.

“These forms of payment are often requested by scammers and once the money is gone, there is little recourse to get funds back,” the release reads.

Instead, use credit cards only on secure websites, whose URLs begin with “https” rather than just “http”.

What to do if you’re scammed

If you’ve spotted a scam or been scammed yourself, report it to the bureau’s Scam Tracker, to help others avoid being taken.

The Scam Tracker also shows the latest reported scams in your neighborhood or across the U.S. Here are the most recent reports from Cleveland’s 44114 ZIP code.

To report a scam to the Ohio Attorney General’s fraud unit, use the online form found on the office’s website.