Browns players pray for Patrick Mahomes after headhunting accusation

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– Cleveland Browns players offered their prayers for Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs quarterback left Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Mahomes took a hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and was replaced by Chad Henne in Kansas City’s 22-17 win.

“Prayers to Patrick Mahomes. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been,” Wilson posted on Twitter after the game.

“All good brother,” Mahomes responded.

Defensive end Myles Garrett said there was chatter on the field from Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce that the Browns were headhunting. He said he’s cool with Kelce, but he doesn’t want anyone thinking his teammates are trying to take someone out of the game.

“I’m definitely praying for Patrick. I’ve known Patrick since we were in high school and he’s a good dude,” Garrett said. “I’m praying for his recovery and praying for his success. Always been a quality guy.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by outside linebacker Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes is injured on the play and leaves in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs will play the Bills in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.

