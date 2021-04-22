Browns player Myles Garrett unveils inspirational mural ‘Cleveland is the Reason’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett revealed the latest #VoicesofCLE public art installation Thursday.

Cleveland is the Reason (WJW)

The new multi-paned work, by local artist Glen Infante whose #VoicesofCLE pieces are found throughout the city center, was unveiled at the Cleveland Visitors Center on Euclid Avenue.

Garrett personally selected Infante to create the “Cleveland is the Reason” mural, inspired by Cleveland icons of sports, culture, and rock ‘n’ roll, according to #VoicesofCLE.

Miles Garrett unveiling the latest #VoicesofCLE he commissioned (WJW)

“I’ve always had an appreciation of the arts whether is was my own artwork, literature or illustrations,” Garrett said. “Being able to actually work with an artist and see his process, it’s great for what I want to do and it turns out great for Cleveland.”

The public art initiative began after last year’s civil unrest, to provide a platform, especially for those of color, for expression and to spark the necessary conversations and actions to inspire change.

Garrett is named Browns’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing NFL players for their commitment to the community in addition to their on-field excellence.