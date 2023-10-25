*Above video shows Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton having fun counting down to the Cavs home opener*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Myles Garrett is an integral member of the Cleveland Browns and he’s now a key figure with the Cleveland Cavaliers after buying a stake in the team.

The Cavs announced Wednesday afternoon that the Browns star defensive end and four-time Pro-Bowler has joined the Cavs as a minority owner.

“Garrett has finalized a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers,” The Cavs organization said in a statement. “Garrett joins an exceptional group of investors led by Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman and Governor Dan Gilbert. Garrett will also serve as an official Cavaliers brand ambassador,” the team added.

*WJW photo: Myles Garrett is now a minority owner in the Cleveland Cavs*

“I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” Garrett said. “To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan’s leadership is truly a dream come true.”

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” Gilbert said.

The Cavs play their season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

Earlier Wednesday, Garrett was named the NFL AFC Player of the Week.