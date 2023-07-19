CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that the team was releasing Perrion Winfrey, who the I-Team learned is under police investigation.

The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are investigating Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey after a woman reported he threatened her, and he had a gun.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at East 9th and Euclid.

We’ve learned two women told police they know Winfrey.

They saw him in a hotel lobby, and one yelled an insult to him when he didn’t respond.

They say Winfrey then became angry, making a threat and showing he had a gun.

The women say they have some of the encounter recorded on cell phone video.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Perrion Winfrey #97 of the Cleveland Browns is looked at by the medical staff after an injury during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 27: Perrion Winfrey #97 of the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett #95 celebrates a sack during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 24: David Johnson #28 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Reggie Ragland #19 and Perrion Winfrey #97 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 04: Perrion Winfrey #DL23 of the Oklahoma Sooners speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Winfrey had left the scene before police arrived.

They did not arrest him. He has not been charged.

The matter has been referred for investigation.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

The I-Team also contacted the Browns to discuss the matter but have not yet received a response.

However, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, they released this information:

“The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perrion Winfrey.

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.”

Just weeks ago, Winfrey reported he was the victim of an armed robbery downtown after a group of men with guns got out of a vehicle.

Winfrey plays defensive tackle and was drafted by the Browns in 2022.