CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another reported change has been made to the Cleveland Browns coaching staff this week.

League sources tell FOX 8 that the Browns and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer have parted ways.

Can confirm @JosinaAnderson report that the #Browns have let go Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) February 21, 2023

Reports say Browns QBs coach, Drew Petzing, is headed to Arizona, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest developments.