Browns Owusu-Koramoah, Stewart activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game

Linebackers Elijah Lee (52), Anthony Walker (4), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28), Mack Wilson (51), Sione Takitaki (44) and Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns today announced their roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and M.J. Stewart Jr. are activated from the injured reserve list.

#Browns Activated from injured reserve (2):⁰LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

S M.J. Stewart Jr.



Waived (1):⁰DT Andrew Billings

⁰Standard practice squad elevation (1):

RB Brian Hill



COVID-19 elevation (3):

CB Herb Miller

WR JoJo Natson

FB Johnny Stanton IV — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) November 13, 2021

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton will not play in Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

In spite of that, the team says they are ready for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Back on the road and ready to battle. 👊 pic.twitter.com/4tF1CofUbz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2021

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for more Browns coverage.