Browns Owusu-Koramoah, Stewart activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game

Linebackers Elijah Lee (52), Anthony Walker (4), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28), Mack Wilson (51), Sione Takitaki (44) and Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns today announced their roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and M.J. Stewart Jr. are activated from the injured reserve list.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton will not play in Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

In spite of that, the team says they are ready for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

