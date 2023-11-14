CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Owners of the Cleveland Browns, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, have donated $20 million to launch a new University Hospitals sports center.

Dr. James E. Voos, who is the head physician for the Browns, will serve as executive director of the new center, which will be named in honor of the Haslams.

According to organizers, research is already an arm of the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, and the new UH Haslam Sports Innovation Center will expand those efforts by “strategically identifying, supporting, and investing in the world’s best innovations in sports medicine.”

Credit: University Hospials

“The Haslam Center was created to revolutionize medicine for athletes in professional sports and of all ages and abilities. It will propel technology forward to enhance the health and safety for patients everywhere,” said Dr. Voos in a press release.

University Hospitals Haslam Sports Innovation Center’ according to organizers will serve as a catalyst to “improve performance, reduce injury risk and promote healing for stronger, healthier professional and recreational athletes.”

“The health and well-being of our athletes and our communities is of the utmost importance to us. We are inspired by Dr. Voos and the team he has assembled – his incredible drive and vision to continually innovate, searching for cutting-edge opportunities, while providing world-class care,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

It’s not immediatly clear where the sports center will be located or when the new facility will open.