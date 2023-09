*Above video shows Browns practicing ahead of Ravens game*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — According to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, tight end David Njoku was added to the injury report after “sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident,” the team added.

The Browns also said Njoku is questionable for Sunday’s game in Cleveland against the Baltimore Ravens.

#Browns add TE David Njoku to the injury report as ‘questionable’ after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 30, 2023