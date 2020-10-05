Browns’ Nick Chubb has MCL injury; will be back this year, coach says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns‘ Nick Chubb has an MCL injury and will be placed on the IR, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, who also said Monday that Chubb will be back this year.

Stefanski also said surgery will not be required. When the coach was asked about an NFL Network report that Chubb will miss six weeks, he said, “I know Nick Chubb and I wouldn’t put a time frame on it.”

**In the video, above, hear from Stefanski after Sunday’s win.**

Nick Chubb MCL injury, will be placed on IR, will be back this year per Kevin Stefanski. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 5, 2020

Surgery will not be required for Nick Chubb per Kevin Stefanski. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 5, 2020

Kevin Stefanski on NFL Network report that Chubb will miss 6 weeks: "I know Nick Chubb and I wouldn't put a time frame on it." #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 5, 2020

Chubb left Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a knee injury and didn’t return.

The Browns won, 49-38. They are 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.

READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: