Browns’ Nick Chubb has MCL injury; will be back this year, coach says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns‘ Nick Chubb has an MCL injury and will be placed on the IR, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, who also said Monday that Chubb will be back this year.
Stefanski also said surgery will not be required. When the coach was asked about an NFL Network report that Chubb will miss six weeks, he said, “I know Nick Chubb and I wouldn’t put a time frame on it.”
**In the video, above, hear from Stefanski after Sunday’s win.**
Chubb left Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a knee injury and didn’t return.
The Browns won, 49-38. They are 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.
