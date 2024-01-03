*Related Video Above: Browns legend Greg Pruitt talks about Cleveland’s Thursday night win against the Jets*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a saying in sports when a team is struggling to win on the road, “They need some home cooking.” In other words, it’s natural to prefer sleeping in your bed and not a hotel, not flying across the country, and there’s nothing better than your home crowd to fire you up.

Another sports saying is, “No excuses.”

The (11-5) Browns haven’t made any excuses, they’ve been candid about their road struggles. Four out of five of their losses have been on the road, including a 36-19 drubbing to the Los Angeles Rams in December.

“We (Browns) had the lead in everyone single one of those away games and we kind of gave it away,” Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome recently said.

Cleveland is (8-1) at home and (3-4) on the road this season.

“We need to bring the energy every game including road games, but our home crowd is so big for us,” Newsome said.

In comments during the season to sports media, the Browns didn’t target any specific reasons but did talk about how much the home crowd energizes them.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was recently asked about the Brown’s stellar defense at Cleveland Browns Stadium, but not as solid on the road.

“The home crowd helps our pass rush,” Scwartz said. “We feed off the excitement from the crowd,” he added.

Coaches and players have said the team needs to play more consistently whether home or away.

Of course, giving credit where credit is do, when your oponent wins they earned it.

Whatever the reasons for the Brown’s shortcomings on the road this season, the fix is vital, because the Browns Wild Card playoff game will be on the road. Fox 8 sports reporter John Sabol said as it stands now, the Browns would play the Jaguars in Jacksonville, but depending on how games on this final weekend of the season shake out…that’s subject to change.

(11-5) Cleveland plays its final regular season game on the road against (8-8) Cincinnati on Sunday at 1 p.m. That game has no playoff implications for the Browns.